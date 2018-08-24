Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Celtic fans react to Mikael Lustig display vs FK Suduva

Celtic fans react to Mikael Lustig display vs FK Suduva

24 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic managed a 1-1 draw against Lithuanian champions Suduva in the Europa League play-off draw on Thursday.

Olivier Ntcham gave the Bhoys an early lead inside three minutes. However, Celtic’s defence has been exposed yet again as unmarked Ovidijus Verbickas headed Suduva’s equaliser in the first half.

James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Moussa Dembele, all came close to scoring but the performance goes to show that Celtic are struggling to rediscover their best form.

They dominated possession but created little. On top of that, Jozo Simunovic was forced off after landing heavily on his ankle in the second half.

Rodgers brought in experienced Celtic defender Mikael Lustig in his place, and his performance was poor to say the least.

The Sweden international, who has 70 caps for his country, has been below par this season, and his latest performance has left some Celtic fans furious on social networking site Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the Celtic fans:

As a result of the draw, Brendan Rodgers’ side have now won two of their past seven matches. The Bhoys conceded in six of those games and it is one area where Rodgers needs to address quickly.

Report: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou close to joining Saint-Etienne on loan
Leeds fans urge James Milner to return to Elland Road

About The Author

johnblake