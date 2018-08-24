Celtic fans react to Mikael Lustig display vs FK Suduva

Celtic managed a 1-1 draw against Lithuanian champions Suduva in the Europa League play-off draw on Thursday.
Olivier Ntcham gave the Bhoys an early lead inside three minutes. However, Celtic’s defence has been exposed yet again as unmarked Ovidijus Verbickas headed Suduva’s equaliser in the first half.
James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Moussa Dembele, all came close to scoring but the performance goes to show that Celtic are struggling to rediscover their best form.
They dominated possession but created little. On top of that, Jozo Simunovic was forced off after landing heavily on his ankle in the second half.
Rodgers brought in experienced Celtic defender Mikael Lustig in his place, and his performance was poor to say the least.
The Sweden international, who has 70 caps for his country, has been below par this season, and his latest performance has left some Celtic fans furious on social networking site Twitter.
Here are some of the best responses from the Celtic fans:
Yes,he panics too much in defence.Loved Lustig,but his legs have gone.Need a speed RB,who can defend.
I accept that. But feck ups and mistakes shouldn’t happen every match and they are. Lustig lost us the CL. Defender who can’t defend. Tonight the goal was stupid. Gordon had to command his box. But yet again the forwards were shot shy. Not good enough Celtic.
Celtic need two good quality centre backs, with Kris Ajer as a third option. If the club really knocked back a big bid for Boyata, someone should get sacked. We need a good right back, Mikael Lustig past his best and Gamboa not all that good. One week left of the transfer window.
Absolute State of That performance tonight. That’s not an acceptable result. Celtic absolutely woeful man. Serious investment needed in that defence. Simunovic is poor as is Lustig. Ajer needs a decent partner and no current CB offers that.
Gamboa has covered more ground in the last 2 games than Lustig has done in 2 years
Lustig is basically a statue and Gamboa can’t defend. Ajer has been woeful and Tierney hasn’t been great either
“Don’t foul him” Lustig turns like a bus and fouls him. Liability.
As a result of the draw, Brendan Rodgers’ side have now won two of their past seven matches. The Bhoys conceded in six of those games and it is one area where Rodgers needs to address quickly.