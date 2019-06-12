Blog Teams Celtic Celtic fans react to links with Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien

Celtic fans react to links with Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien

12 June, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Celtic are keen on a summer move for Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien, and he has already visited the club’s facilities.

Hoops striker and Paris Saint-Germain Academy graduate Odsonne Edouard once played alongside the 26-year-old at Toulouse in 2016-17 during a loan spell, and he definitely would have been instrumental in urging the defender to come have a look at the club ahead of a potential switch.

Jullien seems keen on leaving the French outfit, but Celtic will have to part with around £7 million to £9 million to have a chance of luring him to Parkhead.

Hoops faithful would love to have a quality defender to come replace Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic, and here is how some of them on Twitter reacted to the reports that a move for the Frenchman could be on the cards:

At 6ft 5in, the former Auxerre and Freiburg centre-back, who was part of 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning squad brings quality, physical presence and aerial dominance to the table, and Celtic can’t afford to miss out on him.

Celtic leading the chase for Luka Connell
Report: Celtic interested in signing Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com