Celtic fans react to links with Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Celtic are keen on a summer move for Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien, and he has already visited the club’s facilities.
Hoops striker and Paris Saint-Germain Academy graduate Odsonne Edouard once played alongside the 26-year-old at Toulouse in 2016-17 during a loan spell, and he definitely would have been instrumental in urging the defender to come have a look at the club ahead of a potential switch.
Jullien seems keen on leaving the French outfit, but Celtic will have to part with around £7 million to £9 million to have a chance of luring him to Parkhead.
Hoops faithful would love to have a quality defender to come replace Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic, and here is how some of them on Twitter reacted to the reports that a move for the Frenchman could be on the cards:
Celtic linked with Toulouse Central defender Christopher Jullien! Looks a cracker 👏🏽
— Stacey Devlin (@StaceyDevlinxxx) June 12, 2019
Celtic in for Christopher Jullien. CB at Toulouse. Apparently visited last week as well. Big and physical – that'll do me nicely.
— Pádraig Whelan (@PWhelan88) June 12, 2019
Celtic are reportedly interested in Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien and are prepared to pay €8-10 million for him.
Really solid defender on his day. Hasn't had the best season but his heart hasn't seemed in it at Toulouse in the last year. #CFC
— Jeremy Smith (@jeremysmith98) June 12, 2019
Six foot 5!
— Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) June 12, 2019
Think he might know someone at the club already… 😉👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/kXQtClN3Gq
— 🍔 Gastro Celtic 🍀 (@Gastro_Celtic) June 12, 2019
yes
— lewis (@lewisb67__) June 12, 2019
Exciting
— ropoem (@ropoem) June 12, 2019
In France they're saying it: https://t.co/C3KvB0v3Y8 Friend of mine has seen him a lot. Big no nonsense lad who was a big prospect when was younger by all accounts.
— Pádraig Whelan (@PWhelan88) June 12, 2019
Every Premiership striker facing up to the Ajer-Jullien partnership. pic.twitter.com/74qLCoYEfc
— Andrew Angus (@_AndrewAngus) June 12, 2019
Christopher Jullien x Kristoffer Ajer 🤤🤤
— ‘ (@Rogic67) June 12, 2019
At 6ft 5in, the former Auxerre and Freiburg centre-back, who was part of 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning squad brings quality, physical presence and aerial dominance to the table, and Celtic can’t afford to miss out on him.