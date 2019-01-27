Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to links with Robert Gumny

Celtic fans react to links with Robert Gumny

27 January, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic have been linked with a move for the Lech Poznan defender Robert Gumny this month.

The 20-year-old right back is quite highly rated around Europe and Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring him to Scotland.

Celtic have been trying to sign a right back this month and so far they haven’t managed to get a deal over the line.

Gumny will be a long term investment for the Scottish giants if they manage to pull it off.

The 20-year-old speedster will add a new dimension to Rodgers’ side going forward as well. It will be interesting to see if he is a part of the first team right away.

If the move goes through, Gumny might need some time to adjust to the intensity of Scottish football. The youngster will have to be eased in.

Celtic fans seem quite excited about their latest January target and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Leeds fans react to links with Ivan Cavaleiro
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour tips Manchester City to retain the Premier League title

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com