Celtic fans react to links with Robert Gumny

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Lech Poznan defender Robert Gumny this month.
The 20-year-old right back is quite highly rated around Europe and Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring him to Scotland.
Celtic have been trying to sign a right back this month and so far they haven’t managed to get a deal over the line.
Gumny will be a long term investment for the Scottish giants if they manage to pull it off.
The 20-year-old speedster will add a new dimension to Rodgers’ side going forward as well. It will be interesting to see if he is a part of the first team right away.
If the move goes through, Gumny might need some time to adjust to the intensity of Scottish football. The youngster will have to be eased in.
Celtic fans seem quite excited about their latest January target and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Haven’t seen him or know how good he is but I do know we need a quality right back 🍀🍀🍀p.s. I love Mikael Lustig and always will HH
— stephen donoghue (@steved19614) January 26, 2019
Looks a player. Let’s hope so
— Joseph (@josephduffy81) January 25, 2019
Ye ha.somebody we badly need at last if true.
— simon j begg (@1975CELT) January 25, 2019
Fantastic if true
— Finn (@QuareBhoy) January 25, 2019
Previously linked with Moenchengladbach, move failed due to medical. That line from what I’ve read online fills me with both optimism and fear
— FootballPurist (@AllDoTheHuddle) January 25, 2019