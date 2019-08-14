Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to links with Robert Gumny

Celtic fans react to links with Robert Gumny

14 August, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Lech Poznan defender Robert Gumny.

Apparently, they are weighing up a bid for the full-back this summer. Gumny can play on either side of the defence but he is at his best as a right back.

It will be interesting to see if they manage to sign the 21-year-old before the window closes.

We covered reports earlier that Celtic’s bid could be in the region of £6m. The Scottish giants are a step up from Poznan and Gumny might be tempted to make the move.

Lech Poznan will need convincing though. The 21-year-old is a key player for them and they might want to hold on to him for now.

It will be interesting to see what happens.

Celtic need someone like him after selling Kieran Tierney to Arsenal earlier this summer.

Gumny would add depth and defensive quality to the Celtic side. Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender and his potential arrival.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

 

Report: Andy Carroll hopes to make his second debut for Newcastle against Liverpool

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com