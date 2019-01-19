Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to links with Maryan Shved

19 January, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic have been offered the chance to sign the highly rated winger Maryan Shved.

The 21-year-old is valued at around £2 million and he could be a superb squad option for Brendan Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see if the Hoops take up the option to sign him in January.

The report from Sun adds that Celtic might make a move for the player if they managed to offload some of their fringe players this month.

They have already invested in Oliver Burke and Tim Weah this month and signing another winger could be an overkill.

Plus, Celtic could do with some defensive additions instead.

Shved is blessed with flair and abundant pace. He would add some unpredictability to Celtic’s attack. Also, he would be a superb option off the bench for the Scottish giants.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the transfer links with Maryan Shved. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

