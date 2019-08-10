Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to links with Greg Taylor

Celtic fans react to links with Greg Taylor

10 August, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Scottish defender Greg Taylor.

They have sold Kieran Tierney to Arsenal this summer and we covered reports that they are eyeing up the Kilmarnock player as a replacement.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to sign Taylor in the remaining days of the window.

They certainly have the pull and the finances to secure the deal. Neil Lennon must look to bring in a quality left-back before the window closes.

Celtic have signed Boli earlier this summer but he needs time to adapt to a new league. His performances haven’t been very impressive so far.

Taylor has played in the Scottish league and he will be able to make an immediate impact this season.

The 21-year-old has done well in the recent months and he has earned his international call up as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.

Meanwhile, some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Taylor and his potential arrival this summer.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

West Ham vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups
Stan Collymore reacts to Giovani Lo Celso's signing

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com