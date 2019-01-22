Celtic fans react to links with Dominic Iorfa

Celtic are expected to sign the Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa this month.
According to Scotsman, the full back is out of contract in the summer and Celtic are close to sealing a pre-contract agreement for him.
Rodgers wants to bring in a full back and the 23-year-old Wolves defender should prove to be a solid buy on a free transfer.
The likes of Fonseca and Elabdellaoui have been linked with Celtic as well but Iorfa on a free transfer makes a lot of sense. It would allow Rodgers to invest in other areas of the squad as well.
Iorfa is no longer a first-team option for Nuno and it is better for him to move on. The Scottish league is a step-down but it will suit his qualities and Celtic are a big club.
Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to Parkhead at the end of this season.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
I don’t want ”someone who can play right back” I want a right back,
— Ralph Quinn (@RalphQuinn2) January 21, 2019
A gaffe prone development project on a free transfer? Welcome to Celtic Dominic! 🍀
— Good Guy Barry (@Goodguybarry) January 21, 2019
I’m actually ok with this
— Oihan Txabarri (@oihantxabarri) January 21, 2019
He could be the new Saidy Janko………………………..
— JuneBhoy67 (@JuneBhoy67) January 21, 2019
Have you actually seen him play? If you have, then I am shocked that you have answered your question in the affirmative. Give me Ralston everyday of the week.
— Cuchullain (@Cuchullain2505) January 22, 2019
Celtic won’t spend any money. Transfer strategy is a complete joke.
— Andy Bennett (@abennett2908) January 21, 2019
Can he play right back? Yes he can. Is he shite? Yes he is.
— JakeBrown (@jakebrown_1994) January 21, 2019
Was good a couple years ago but has not much game time and had a terrible loan spell at Ipswich.
— Celtic Transfer News (@Celtic___News) January 21, 2019
Utter gash
— Hoopy Camel (@Hoopycamel) January 21, 2019
Lustig with pace
— Focus on Celtic (@FocusOnCeltic) January 21, 2019