Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to links with Dominic Iorfa

Celtic fans react to links with Dominic Iorfa

22 January, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic are expected to sign the Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa this month.

According to Scotsman, the full back is out of contract in the summer and Celtic are close to sealing a pre-contract agreement for him.

Rodgers wants to bring in a full back and the 23-year-old Wolves defender should prove to be a solid buy on a free transfer.

The likes of Fonseca and Elabdellaoui have been linked with Celtic as well but Iorfa on a free transfer makes a lot of sense. It would allow Rodgers to invest in other areas of the squad as well.

Iorfa is no longer a first-team option for Nuno and it is better for him to move on. The Scottish league is a step-down but it will suit his qualities and Celtic are a big club.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to Parkhead at the end of this season.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

Tottenham fans react to links with Rodrigo De Paul
Everton fans react to links with Artem Dzyuba

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com