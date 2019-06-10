Celtic fans react to links with David Turnbull

Celtic have been linked with the Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull in the recent weeks.
Earlier we covered reports that the Scottish giants have made their move for the midfielder but the bid was turned down.
Now the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Turnbull.
The 19-year-old is very highly rated in Scotland and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for Celtic. He scored 15 goals and provided five assists in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell this past season.
If Celtic help him fulfill his potential, they could have a star on their hands. Furthermore, he can have an immediate impact as well. Celtic need depth and goals from midfield.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to agree on a deal with Motherwell now.
If Lennon truly wants Turnbull this summer, Celtic should back him in the market. He has done well since taking over from Rodgers and he has earned that much trust.
Here is what the fans had to say about Turnbull on social media earlier.
I rate the lad. We should be creative we have a group of young lads who need loans this should be in the mix for any offer. HH
— Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) June 9, 2019
The Celtic supporters who don’t think David Turnbull is worth £3M are probably the same supporters who were fine with us spending that on Kouassi. Motherwell are right to ask for at least that.
— Gavin Turnbull (@GavinTurnbull91) June 9, 2019
Honestly don’t see any point in us being in for him at this time.
— jimbo* (@JKBal4) June 9, 2019
Turnbull to celtic could be tasty 🍀💚
— David Ryan (@armstrongg1996) June 9, 2019
Turnbull is now being made out to be, the hottest property in the game here ? He’s got potential,yes. But,3M ? Overpriced.
— Celtic Symphony (@DM8883) June 9, 2019