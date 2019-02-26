Celtic fans react to links with David Moyes

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has a verbal agreement to take over at Leicester City this season.
The Foxes are set to appoint him as Claude Puel’s replacement.
The Hoops are thought to be looking at Neil Lennon as a temporary appointment until the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see who they go for in the summer.
They have been linked with the former Premier League manager David Moyes.
Although the former Everton and Manchester United boss has a wealth of experience, he has been struggling for a while now and it would be a gamble.
Moyes is certainly not as adventurous and modern in his approach as Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic players and the fans will need time to adjust to his methods if he is appointed.
The initial reaction from the fans hasn’t been too inspiring towards these reports.
Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential Moyes appointment and it’s not too positive at all.
Celtic apparently ‘want David Moyes to replace Rodgers’ should he leave. I’m dreading the next few months already.
— Jamie (@Jamie67_) February 24, 2019
I do not think Leicester will prise Brendan from Celtic but when the club that does comes calling please never ever let David Moyes anywhere near the job I mean NEVER!!!!
— Clare Groves (@ClareTheScot2) February 25, 2019
Wouldn’t let Moyes work in the ticket office ffs
— Darryl Smith (@DarrylS68856384) February 25, 2019
He should be nowhere near the Celtic job.
— Mark Murphy ⭐️ (@Markyjig) February 25, 2019
That’s got to be a wind up
— peter todd (@toddp35) February 25, 2019