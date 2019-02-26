Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to links with David Moyes

26 February, 2019 Celtic, English Premier League, General Football News, Leicester, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has a verbal agreement to take over at Leicester City this season.

The Foxes are set to appoint him as Claude Puel’s replacement.

The Hoops are thought to be looking at Neil Lennon as a temporary appointment until the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see who they go for in the summer.

They have been linked with the former Premier League manager David Moyes.

Although the former Everton and Manchester United boss has a wealth of experience, he has been struggling for a while now and it would be a gamble.

Moyes is certainly not as adventurous and modern in his approach as Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic players and the fans will need time to adjust to his methods if he is appointed.

The initial reaction from the fans hasn’t been too inspiring towards these reports.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential Moyes appointment and it’s not too positive at all.

