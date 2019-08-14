Celtic fans react to links with Birger Meling

Celtic have been linked with a move for Birger Meling.
The Hoops have recently sold Kieran Tierney to Arsenal and they need a proper replacement.
Celtic have seen Meling play for Rosenborg a few times and it seems that the 24-year-old has attracted their interest.
Meling has done well with Rosenborg and he could prove to be a solid addition to Neil Lennon’s side.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.
The Scottish champions have brought in a left-back this summer in the form of Boli but the young left-back has been quite underwhelming since joining them.
They need to bring in an upgrade before the window closes.
Meling seems like a better option on paper and it will be interesting to see if Lennon manages to pull this off. He has the resources to pull this off.
Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential arrival. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
