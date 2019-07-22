Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to links with Andrea Bertolacci

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Italian midfielder Andrea Bertolacci.

Yesterday we covered reports that the deal might be close and it will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants manage to pull it off soon.

On a free transfer, this should prove to be a quality addition to Celtic’s midfield.

They need to improve their midfield options heading into the new season and Bertolacci would be ideal.

Currently, Ntcham is the only quality midfielder at the club. Celtic have failed to bring in Turnbull or Sawyers so far and they should look to wrap up the Bertolacci deal as soon as possible.

The 28-year-old has the technical ability to shine in Scotland and he could be a star for the Hoops. He has the right blend of experience as well.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can convince the player to join them. He is likely to have other offers as well.

Some of the Celtic fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Italian’s potential signing and it seems that they are quite excited.

Here are some of their tweets from earlier.

