Celtic fans react to Lewis Morgan's performance against Livingston

12 November, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

The Hoops will be disappointed to have dropped two points against a side they are expected to beat.

Opposition keeper Liam Kelly produced a fine display to keep the Celtic attack in check. The likes of Rogic, Christie and Forrest had chances to score but they were denied by some wonderful keeping.

Celtic fans seemed unhappy with the performance as well. They were particularly unimpressed with Lewis Morgan’s display.

The young winger looked out of pace and he struggled to make any sort of impact on the game. He will have to improve a lot if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth.

Morgan has struggled to get games at Celtic so far and his performance yesterday showed exactly why.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Lewis Morgan’s performance against Livingston. Here are some of the best reactions.

 

 

