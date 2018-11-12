Celtic fans react to Lewis Morgan’s performance against Livingston

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
The Hoops will be disappointed to have dropped two points against a side they are expected to beat.
Opposition keeper Liam Kelly produced a fine display to keep the Celtic attack in check. The likes of Rogic, Christie and Forrest had chances to score but they were denied by some wonderful keeping.
Celtic fans seemed unhappy with the performance as well. They were particularly unimpressed with Lewis Morgan’s display.
The young winger looked out of pace and he struggled to make any sort of impact on the game. He will have to improve a lot if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth.
Morgan has struggled to get games at Celtic so far and his performance yesterday showed exactly why.
Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Lewis Morgan’s performance against Livingston. Here are some of the best reactions.
Think Morgan will never make it as the celtic player we might of expected when he signed. Disappointing not to win but take a draw considering the pitch, after Europe and a team who has a brilliant defencive record.
— ConMac67 🇮🇪 (@con_mac67) November 11, 2018
Atrociously bad from Morgan. Overran it, overcooked it, tripped over it, and put it over the bar – his contribution to the game. An exhausted Forrest would’ve still gave you more
— Ryan Connell (@RyanConnell84) November 11, 2018
Lewis Morgan is another addition the list of players we have who dont have enough quality to wear the jersey.
— Dario Savelli (@Daz_Sav) November 11, 2018
Lewis Morgan is nowhere near it
— Brannan McGuire 🍀 (@only3brannans) November 11, 2018
Lewis Morgan has been bang average any time he’s came on
— Scott Moran (@scottismagic) November 11, 2018
Lewis Morgan easily one of the worst players to play wi us. Never good enough
— Tofu (@tofu1888) November 11, 2018
Don’t care what anyone tells me but Lewis Morgan won’t make it at Celtic. He’s not good enough, end of.
— Liam.67. (@Popes_11) November 11, 2018
Lewis Morgan is shite
— Mark (@Spawnistability) November 11, 2018