Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Leigh Griffiths’ injury update

Celtic fans react to Leigh Griffiths’ injury update

16 November, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic have been handed a major injury boost this week.

Striker Leigh Griffiths has returned to training after missing the last six weeks with an injury.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are heading into the crucial festive period after the international break and Griffiths’ return could not have been timed better.

The 28-year-old was in good form before his injury and he will be a crucial figure in Celtic’s title defence now. Griffiths has scored 5 goals for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

The Hoops have recovered from their poor start to the league season and they are in red hot form right now. Rodgers will need all of his best players in top form in order to maintain this level of performances.

Celtic fans will be delighted with the news as well. The likes of Arzani, Kouassi, Brown, Ajer are still sidelined.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the news of Leigh Griffiths’ return on Twitter.

 

Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer's injury update
West Ham fans react to club's update on Andy Carroll

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com