Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Leigh Griffiths’ display vs St Johnstone

Celtic fans react to Leigh Griffiths’ display vs St Johnstone

27 September, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a narrow win over St Johnstone in the League Cup Quarter final last night.

Leigh Griffiths’ late goal ensured that the Scottish champions will play in the semi finals of the competition. Rodgers will be eyeing his seventh trophy with Celtic since taking charge.

The fans were delighted with Griffiths’ showing once again. The 28-year-old has been in red-hot form over the last few weeks and he has scored some vital goals for his side in the recent games.

The Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the striker’s performance.

Since Dembele’s exit, Celtic have been struggling up front and it seems that Griffiths has finally stepped up to fill the void.

If he can continue to perform like this throughout the season, he might just help Celtic win the title once again.

The away fans will be pleased with their team’s performance last night. Celtic managed to create a few chances and they should have won with a bigger margin in the end.

Here are some of the best reactions to Griffiths’ display.

 

West Ham United must swoop for Aaron Ramsey if he leaves Arsenal on a free next summer
Arsenal ‘ready to listen to offers’ for Ramsey, ‘no new contract on the table’

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com