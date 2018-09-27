Celtic fans react to Leigh Griffiths’ display vs St Johnstone

Celtic picked up a narrow win over St Johnstone in the League Cup Quarter final last night.
Leigh Griffiths’ late goal ensured that the Scottish champions will play in the semi finals of the competition. Rodgers will be eyeing his seventh trophy with Celtic since taking charge.
The fans were delighted with Griffiths’ showing once again. The 28-year-old has been in red-hot form over the last few weeks and he has scored some vital goals for his side in the recent games.
The Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the striker’s performance.
Since Dembele’s exit, Celtic have been struggling up front and it seems that Griffiths has finally stepped up to fill the void.
If he can continue to perform like this throughout the season, he might just help Celtic win the title once again.
The away fans will be pleased with their team’s performance last night. Celtic managed to create a few chances and they should have won with a bigger margin in the end.
Here are some of the best reactions to Griffiths’ display.
Oh Thanks God for Leigh, I won’t sin anymore but give us another Leigh Griffiths but as a defender please
— Kamil (@KamilBhoy10) September 26, 2018
Griffiths is our only hope atm pic.twitter.com/FFjoK6yjYs
— Cole (@cole_drummond_) September 26, 2018
Great late winner. Man of the match 🍀
— andy (@ajfreel) September 27, 2018
Lee griff superb as always 🍀
— barry (@baz_the_blender) September 26, 2018
Leigh, Leigh, Super Leigh!
— ShaneM08 (@shanemufc20) September 26, 2018
Great to see him scoring goals
— Mark Findlay (@MarkFindlay26) September 27, 2018
Wasn’t as much passing side to side which is progress. Still a lot of work to be done. Griff to the rescue lately.
— Claire (@Celtic_Ghirl_) September 26, 2018