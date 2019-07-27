Celtic fans react to latest Emilio Izaguirre transfer link

Celtic have shown great determination till now to keep hold of their star defender Kieran Tierney by rejecting several offers from Premier League giants Arsenal.
Neil Lennon is adamant that Tierney won’t be sold for less than £25 million but he has also assured the fans that Celtic have contingency plans in place if the Scotland defender leaves the club.
However, if the back-up plan is about re-signing Emilio Izaguirre, then surely it would leave the fan base disappointed.
According to reports from Football Scotland, Celtic have reportedly offered Izaguirre a chance to return to the club for a third spell.
The Honduran left-back is currently training with Montagua. The club president Eddy Atala has revealed that the 33-year-old has plenty of options on the table including an offer from the Bhoys.
Izaguirre left Celtic Park in the summer at the end of his second spell at the club.
However, with the future of Kieran Tierney hanging in the balance, the Scottish champions are willing to bring him back on a short term deal.
Celtic fans have vented their frustration on Twitter after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
if he comes back again he’s ruined his legacy with us… absolutely shite last season… KT must be off then if we’re bringing him back.. don’t need 3 LBs
— Rossy🏴🇮🇪 (@KeatingRoss88) July 27, 2019
Weak link every single time he plays. Embarrassing
— Paul (@P__67) July 27, 2019
It makes absolutely no sense and there’s nothing to justify it. He’s below the standard requirement.
— LouMun 67 ⚽️🍀🏴 (@lfmunro) July 27, 2019
Not Izzy’s fault, the guy like any of us would walk over coals to play for us, but FFS is our scouting system now that bad??
— Frankity Frank (@gIaikit) July 27, 2019
Surely not get a grip @CelticFC
— GM28 (@67HolyGrd) July 27, 2019
I love izzy, but can someone tell lenny and the board he is not the only left back in the world that we can buy
— Heyza (@Heyza11) July 27, 2019
@Dont_Talk_Dance this is embarrassing if this is true 🤦🏻♂️
— Buildo (@berryhoopter) July 27, 2019