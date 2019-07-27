Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to latest Emilio Izaguirre transfer link

Celtic have shown great determination till now to keep hold of their star defender Kieran Tierney by rejecting several offers from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Neil Lennon is adamant that Tierney won’t be sold for less than £25 million but he has also assured the fans that Celtic have contingency plans in place if the Scotland defender leaves the club.

However, if the back-up plan is about re-signing Emilio Izaguirre, then surely it would leave the fan base disappointed.

According to reports from Football Scotland, Celtic have reportedly offered Izaguirre a chance to return to the club for a third spell.

The Honduran left-back is currently training with Montagua. The club president Eddy Atala has revealed that the 33-year-old has plenty of options on the table including an offer from the Bhoys.

Izaguirre left Celtic Park in the summer at the end of his second spell at the club.

However, with the future of Kieran Tierney hanging in the balance, the Scottish champions are willing to bring him back on a short term deal.

Celtic fans have vented their frustration on Twitter after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

