Celtic fans react to Kyogo Furuhashi’s display vs Hearts

By
Sai
-

Celtic recorded a 3-2 win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Goals from Stephen Welsh, Odsonne Edouard and Kyogo Furuhashi secured a thrilling victory for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

The Celtic manager was delighted with the performance of his players as they picked up their fourth successive win in all competitions.

Furuhashi has been exceptional since his move to Parkhead and the 26-year-old made a significant contribution against Hearts.

The Celtic star created Edouard’s opening goal with a sensational pass and scored in the second half to make it 3-1.

The £4.5 million signing from Vissel Kobe is proving to be a major bargain, and Postecoglou will be hoping for more of the same in the coming months.

Furuhashi has bagged five goals in his five appearances, and there is no doubt that he could make a big difference for Celtic this season.

Some Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

Celtic are back in action on Wednesday as they host AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

The Hoops face St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday ahead of the return fixture in the Netherlands next week.

Read: Celtic star a target for Ligue 1 outfit this summer.