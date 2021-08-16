Celtic fans react to Kyogo Furuhashi’s display vs Hearts

Celtic recorded a 3-2 win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Goals from Stephen Welsh, Odsonne Edouard and Kyogo Furuhashi secured a thrilling victory for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

The Celtic manager was delighted with the performance of his players as they picked up their fourth successive win in all competitions.

Furuhashi has been exceptional since his move to Parkhead and the 26-year-old made a significant contribution against Hearts.

The Celtic star created Edouard’s opening goal with a sensational pass and scored in the second half to make it 3-1.

The £4.5 million signing from Vissel Kobe is proving to be a major bargain, and Postecoglou will be hoping for more of the same in the coming months.

Furuhashi has bagged five goals in his five appearances, and there is no doubt that he could make a big difference for Celtic this season.

Some Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

Some fantastic football today. @Kyogo_Furuhashi looks a steal. Big Ange has worked miracles with that squad. Could be a great season. — Nikki (@NikkiGeorge1) August 15, 2021

In the name of the Furuhashi….. 🙏🙌🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/nIABZ5WV7Z — El Capitan 🍀 (@SkipDdawg) August 15, 2021

KYOGO MOVEMENT I've slowed this down to catch and appreciate the movement of Furuhashi. You can track him as he makes his run across the front of the Hearts wall! He's already gone even before Turnbull hits the rebound! This is different level! pic.twitter.com/xqj162NXwl — CELTIC NATION🍀⚽️⭐ (@CelticNation67) August 16, 2021

🇯🇵 | Kyogo Furuhashi 5⃣ Games

5⃣ Goals A goal every 5⃣7⃣ minutes since he joined Celtic, incredible. pic.twitter.com/j91YrDDkGv — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) August 15, 2021

Magnificent! What a player we have! — CrazyBaresi🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇹 (@BaresiCrazy) August 15, 2021

Celtic are back in action on Wednesday as they host AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

The Hoops face St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday ahead of the return fixture in the Netherlands next week.

Read: Celtic star a target for Ligue 1 outfit this summer.