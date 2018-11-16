Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer’s injury update

16 November, 2018


Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has provided an injury update for the Hoops fans.

The Norwegian defender underwent a surgery on his broken eye socket and he has now revealed that the operation was successful.

Ajer picked up the injury during his side’s 0-0 draw against Livingston last week.

It will be interesting to see when the Norwegian returns to action. He will have a period of recovery now.

Rodgers is already dealing with a number of injuries and he will be hoping to have Ajer back into the side soon. Although the Norwegian is not a starter for Celtic, he is a key member of the first team squad and Celtic could certainly use him during the intense festive period.

Leigh Griffiths’ return from injury will be a major boost for the Scottish champions. They will be hoping to have the likes of Scott Brown back soon enough as well.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to Ajer's update on social media.

 

 

 

