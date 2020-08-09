Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer’s display vs Kilmarnock

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock today and the fans will be disappointed with the performance from their players.

Despite being the better team here, Celtic failed to take the three points and they were quite underwhelming as well.





Especially at the back, Celtic looked vulnerable and they were lacking in concentration. The likes of Jullien and Ajer failed to deal with the home side’s long balls and they allowed the opposition players to work the channels with ease.

Ajer’s performances have been criticised in the past as well and it will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old defender reacts in the next game. He has to do a lot better if he wants to be a regular starter for the Scottish champions.

Ajer’s concentration levels dropped against Kilmarnock time and again and the Hoops were punished by the home side.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the centre back’s performance today and some of them even urged the club to bring in another defender to challenge the likes of Ajer and Jullien for a starting berth.

Here are some of the tweets from the fans.

We definitely need a centre half so to give Jullien and Ajer competition. We can’t go the first of the season with just them 2 again like last season. — Sean 🍀 (@Seany_67) August 9, 2020

Poorest performance since heaven knows when.

No spark. Julien & Ajer bullied.Need a dominating Centre Half pronto. Ntcham should have been on earlier. Finding it very difficult to give any player pass marks. Simply didn’t work hard enough. Not at the races. — TwoTimesNine.✌🍀 (@Iconic1967) August 9, 2020

Ajer & Jullien very poor. Crying out for a no nonsense CB. Brown well off it, Ntcham should hav been introduced sooner. Eddy no chance up their on his own against 5 defenders. Needed 2 up top. Forrest & Elyanoussi offered very little in attack today. Bad day at the office👎 — Dom McBride (@mcbride_dom) August 9, 2020

If anyone is daft enough to offer and reasonable amount for Ajer then pint asap and get a old fashioned hard man CB in asap While the purse strings are still open get us a CM in the same mould. And a striker and a winger — Tambo Unchained 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ThomasTambo) August 9, 2020

Ajer got bullied all game — David Williamson (@willid1990) August 9, 2020