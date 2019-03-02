Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer’s display vs Hibs

Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer’s display vs Hibs

Celtic booked their place in the semifinals of the Scottish Cup after a 2-0 win against Hibernian.

Goals from James Forrest and Scott Brown took Neil Lennon’s side another step closer to cup glory.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can go all the way. They are in the driving seat as far as the title race is concerned and it is shaping up to be quite a climax for the Hoops.

While there were many impressive performances from the Celtic players today. Some of the players did manage to disappoint.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer was far from his best against Hibs today.

The talented Celtic player ventured forward from his position quite a few times and he didn’t seem too comfortable all game. He will need to improve going forward if he wants to start regularly.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kristoffer Ajer’s performance against Hibs earlier today.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

