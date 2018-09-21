Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Kieran Tierney’s display against Rosenborg

21 September, 2018 Celtic, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a narrow win over Rosenborg in the Europa League last night and young defender Kieran Tierney turned in a memorable display.

The Scottish giants started slow and they struggled to create too many chances. Quite of a few players underperformed for the home side last night.

However, Tierney had an excellent outing and the Celtic fans cannot stop raving about him on Twitter.

The £18k-a-week left back was solid in defence and sharp doing forward. His pace and flair helped drive the team forward at times and he proved to be a useful outlet for Brendan Rodgers’ men all night.

The Scotland international is one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership and his quality was evident last night. It is no surprise that the player was linked with moves to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

Here are some of the best reactions to Tierney’s display from the Celtic fans.

 

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com