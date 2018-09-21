Celtic fans react to Kieran Tierney’s display against Rosenborg

Celtic picked up a narrow win over Rosenborg in the Europa League last night and young defender Kieran Tierney turned in a memorable display.
The Scottish giants started slow and they struggled to create too many chances. Quite of a few players underperformed for the home side last night.
However, Tierney had an excellent outing and the Celtic fans cannot stop raving about him on Twitter.
The £18k-a-week left back was solid in defence and sharp doing forward. His pace and flair helped drive the team forward at times and he proved to be a useful outlet for Brendan Rodgers’ men all night.
The Scotland international is one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership and his quality was evident last night. It is no surprise that the player was linked with moves to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.
Here are some of the best reactions to Tierney’s display from the Celtic fans.
Brilliant from wee Sparky , Nitcham & Tierney different class . Nitcham looks so composed always looking to make passes and never hides 👏🍀👍🏻⚽️
— Robert Douglas (@Robert__Douglas) September 20, 2018
Ntcham and Rogic not at the races lately at all but the Griff produces another get out of jail card to win it.
Benkovic outstanding as was Tierney
A priceless 3 points…
— Celtic Nation (@CelticNation67) September 20, 2018
Positives from last night, defence is solid. Boyata has been brilliant since coming back and Benkovic is a machine. Tierney being Tierney and being fantastic down the left, think he needs some more help though.
— Jamie (@Jamie67_) September 21, 2018
Kieran Tierney created 3 chances from LB last night against Rosenborg – more than anyone else on the pitch. 1 more than the visitors entire XI.
I would leave my girlfriend for him. Even if she was pregnant with triplets.
— Hamill (@CPHamill) September 21, 2018
Not many Full Backs who combine strong 1v1 defending, with dominating a whole flank due to their pace and fitness, whilst also have the ability on the ball, decision making and whipped crosses to match.
Kieran Tierney could head to the very top if he were to ever leave Celtic. pic.twitter.com/0dJWMMBY0j
— Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) September 20, 2018
Kieran Tierney had a superb game, he flashed a few great crosses into the box but no penalty box poacher was on hand to bury them, scoring is an issue this year which needs addressed pic.twitter.com/26CR59grps
— Lisbon Lion (@tirnaog09) September 21, 2018