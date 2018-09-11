Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Albania

11 September, 2018 Aston Villa, Celtic, English Championship, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, UEFA Nations League


Scotland picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Albania in the UEFA Nations League last night.

An own goal from Berat Djimsiti and a Steven Naismith header handed them the three points in their opening game of the competition.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn had a mixed night for the Scottish side and Celtic fans have now reacted to his performance on Twitter.

The Championship midfielder came up with a few dodgy passes but his display was far from bad. However, Celtic fans seemed way too critical of the player and some of them tweeted that not signing him was a bullet dodged.

McGinn was heavily linked with a move to Celtic this summer and Brendan Rodgers tried to convince the player to join as well. However, the midfielder was keen on making a step up from the Scottish League and he decided to join Aston Villa instead.

It seems that his snub has not gone down too well amongst the Celtic faithful.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

 

