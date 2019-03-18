Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Jeremy Toljan’s display vs Dundee

Celtic picked up a vital 1-0 win over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Odsonne Edouard’s injury time winner sealed the three points for Neil Lennon’s side.

The win takes Celtic one step closer to retaining their domestic crown. They are now ten points clear at the top of the table.

The fans will be impressed with the fight and desire of the players to grind out the win in the end.

However, there were a few disappointing performances from Celtic yesterday.

Defender Jeremy Toljan should have done better for the visitors. His reckless defending has already cost Celtic previously this season.

Toljan is clearly talented but he is unreliable at the back. It will be interesting to see if he can improve on his recent performances going forward.

The Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender’s display against Dundee and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

