Celtic fans react to Jeremie Frimpong display vs Motherwell

Celtic maintained their impressive form in the Scottish Premiership after winning 2-0 against Motherwell at Celtic Park on Sunday.
With that victory, the Bhoys remain top of the Premiership, on same points with Glasgow Rangers, with goal difference separating the two clubs.
Odsonne Edouard has been simply outstanding this season, and the French striker scored his 13th goal of the season with a brilliant effort in the 19th minute.
The visitors improved after the break, but Celtic sealed all three points when Richard Tait knocked in an own goal from a Jonny Hayes cross.
While Edouard and Hayes impressed, many Celtic fans have enjoyed the performance of Jeremie Frimpong. They have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Frimpong playing like a young Rivaldo 🍀
— Gazzarinho (@gazzarinho1) November 10, 2019
Frimpong is superb and so direct. Great business by the club.
— Derek Crawford (@deeko1978) November 10, 2019
Deserved win, tho we played in 2nd gear. Edouard was different class. Frimpong is going to be a star. Ntcham terrific 1st half. Ajer Outstanding,which was good to see,as I thought his form had shaded. Forster never had a save to make.Hayes 100% effort. Satisfactory result.
— Bill green (@Billgre06340013) November 10, 2019
Frimpong well on his way to becoming a fan favourite. Class effort again today from the young man.
— Conor (@Foley_Me) November 10, 2019
Big well done to our two full backs today . The energy , workrate of Hayes is making it almost impossible for Lennon to leave out .
Young Frimpong is just a brilliant youngster . He has such strength, speed determination & self belief , he has it all
— Celticda08 (@celticda09) November 10, 2019
Frimpong played the entire 90 minutes and posed a constant threat down the right-hand side. The naturally attacking full-back was involved in the second goal.
Celtic enjoyed 58% of the possession, took 16 shots of which seven were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.