Celtic fans react to Jeremie Frimpong display vs Motherwell

11 November, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League

Celtic maintained their impressive form in the Scottish Premiership after winning 2-0 against Motherwell at Celtic Park on Sunday.

With that victory, the Bhoys remain top of the Premiership, on same points with Glasgow Rangers, with goal difference separating the two clubs.

Odsonne Edouard has been simply outstanding this season, and the French striker scored his 13th goal of the season with a brilliant effort in the 19th minute.

The visitors improved after the break, but Celtic sealed all three points when Richard Tait knocked in an own goal from a Jonny Hayes cross.

While Edouard and Hayes impressed, many Celtic fans have enjoyed the performance of Jeremie Frimpong. They have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Frimpong played the entire 90 minutes and posed a constant threat down the right-hand side. The naturally attacking full-back was involved in the second goal.

Celtic enjoyed 58% of the possession, took 16 shots of which seven were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

