Celtic fans react to James Forrest’s international display

Celtic star James Forrest had a fantastic outing against Albania over the weekend.
The in-form winger scored two goals in the second half to earn a comfortable win for Scotland. Alex McLeish’s side picked up a 4-0 win.
Forrest has been in red hot form for Celtic in the recent weeks as well and the fans will be delighted to see that he is displaying that kind of form at the international level as well.
The winger has been crucial to Celtic upturn in form in the recent weeks and Rodgers will be hoping for more of the same when the player returns from international duty.
The 27-year-old has scored 9 goals in his last 10 appearances for club and country and he will be looking to continue this form and lead his side to silverware this season.
Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display against Albania.
Here are some of the best reactions.
The lad has been sensational….. When he’s in a positive mood to constantly engage the full back,he becomes virtually unplayable…Mr Rodgers thank you from drumming this home….and well done James Forrest…what a player!
— John (@John50337399) November 17, 2018
He’s been doing well for a while now. Ive always been a fan. Glad he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves from celtic fans & his country 🙌🏻
— Ann-marie Colvan (@AnnmarieColvan) November 17, 2018
I use to think he was a headless chicken, no end product, dreaded his name on the team sheet as well as McGregor, but I’m only delighted to say I’m eaten humble pie. Fair play to both 🍀🍀long may it continue in the green&white hoops 💪🏻👏🏻
— Joe Myers (@celjoe7) November 17, 2018
Player of the year already
— Tony Rodgers 67 (@TonyRod67434933) November 17, 2018
Best winger at celtic, so underrated
— john shine (@JohnshinejJohn) November 18, 2018
He’s an absolute legend!🏴
— Scottsman78 🍀 (@Scottsman1978) November 18, 2018
Lads doing well all year. In fact lads been doing well for years, glad now it’s finally appreciated. Top player 👏👏
— Jay (@jaycarslaw) November 18, 2018