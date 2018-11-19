Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to James Forrest’s international display

Celtic star James Forrest had a fantastic outing against Albania over the weekend.

The in-form winger scored two goals in the second half to earn a comfortable win for Scotland. Alex McLeish’s side picked up a 4-0 win.

Forrest has been in red hot form for Celtic in the recent weeks as well and the fans will be delighted to see that he is displaying that kind of form at the international level as well.

The winger has been crucial to Celtic upturn in form in the recent weeks and Rodgers will be hoping for more of the same when the player returns from international duty.

The 27-year-old has scored 9 goals in his last 10 appearances for club and country and he will be looking to continue this form and lead his side to silverware this season.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display against Albania.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

