Celtic fans react to James Forrest display vs Rangers

Celtic move one step closer to winning the Scottish Premiership title after beating Glasgow Rangers in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday.
The Bhoys earned a 2-1 victory over their rivals and moved 13 points clear of the Gers at the top of the table.
It was a pulsating Old Firm clash that featured goals, two red cards, and an 86th minute winner by James Forrest.
The 27-year-old has been one of the standout players for Celtic this season, and he produced a superb performance – providing the assist for Odsonne Edouard’s first goal, before scoring the winner.
Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the player, and needless to say they have lavished praise on him.
Can we talk about that first time pass from James Forrest for the first goal? Unbelievable 👌
— Craig Gilhooley (@CraigGilhooley) March 31, 2019
James Forrest marry me x
— Caitlin (@caitbunton) March 31, 2019
Thought he was unlucky last year but I reckon James Forrest a shout this year for POTY !
— Alessio (@AlessioT11) April 1, 2019
The more a watch that 1st goal the more sexy james forrest gets, that baw tae eddy is not getting enough recognition https://t.co/yiWvNn5KjO
— shannon.🍀 (@Shannonxmcauley) April 1, 2019
Ryan Kent scored in the 63rd minute for Steven Gerrard’s side with a stunning solo effort. Rangers played most of the game with 10 men after Alfredo Morelos was dismissed for the fifth time this term for an off-the-ball elbow to the face of Scott Brown.