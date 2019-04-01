Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Celtic fans react to James Forrest display vs Rangers

Celtic fans react to James Forrest display vs Rangers

1 April, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic move one step closer to winning the Scottish Premiership title after beating Glasgow Rangers in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday.

The Bhoys earned a 2-1 victory over their rivals and moved 13 points clear of the Gers at the top of the table.

It was a pulsating Old Firm clash that featured goals, two red cards, and an 86th minute winner by James Forrest.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout players for Celtic this season, and he produced a superb performance – providing the assist for Odsonne Edouard’s first goal, before scoring the winner.

Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the player, and needless to say they have lavished praise on him.

Ryan Kent scored in the 63rd minute for Steven Gerrard’s side with a stunning solo effort. Rangers played most of the game with 10 men after Alfredo Morelos was dismissed for the fifth time this term for an off-the-ball elbow to the face of Scott Brown.

