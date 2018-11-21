Celtic fans react to James Forrest’ display vs Israel

Celtic winger James Forrest has continued his red-hot form with another scintillating display for his country now.
The 27-year-old has been unplayable in the recent weeks and he bagged a hattrick against Israel last night.
The Celtic star will be looking to build on his recent form and guide his club to another title now. He is already one of the best players in the league and now he is proving himself at the international level as well.
Brendan Rodgers will need all of his key players in form as he prepares to defend the title and he will be delighted with Forrest’s breathtaking form at the moment.
The Scotland international has scored 5 goals in his last two outings. He has also scored 6 goals for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership so far.
Celtic fans were delighted with the player’s performance last night and they took to Twitter to share their reactions on Forrest’s treble.
Here are some of the best tweets from earlier.
