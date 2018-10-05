Celtic fans react to Jack Hendry’ display vs Salzburg

Celtic crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Salzburg in the Europa League last night.
The Scottish champions did well to get ahead early on in the game but they could not hold on to that advantage eventually.
Odsonne Edouard had given his side the lead on the second minute but Salzburg put on an imperious display to come back into the game and win.
A brace from Dabbur and a goal from Minamino secured the three points for the home side.
The hosts managed to open up the away defence with ease after James Forrest’s 72nd minute red card. The score was 1-1 before his dismissal.
Rodgers will be very disappointed with the performance and the lack of discipline from his players.
One player who failed to impress the fans was Jack Hendry.
The 23-year-old was all over the place in defence and the fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance.
Hendry has been severely criticised by the fans for his performances recently and it will be interesting to see if Rodgers takes him out of the firing line for a while now.
Here are some of the reactions.
If Jack Hendry was a horse he’d be put down by now
— Paul (@P__67) October 4, 2018
Reasons why celtic wont do well in europe;
Jack hendry
Mikael lustig
— Mulumbu CSC 🍀 (@cgcg1991) October 4, 2018
Jack Hendry swaggers about like he’s fuckin Franco Baresi, he’s the single worst defender I’ve ever clapped eyes on the cunt #celtic
— Jordan Watson (@jordanwatson) October 4, 2018
Grow up watching McStay, Larsson, Moravcik, Di Canio.
Now get to watch Jack Hendry’s constant battle to clear his own passbacks. Brutal man.
— Niall Farrell (@Firaldo87poker) October 4, 2018
Hate to sound like it’s always Jack Hendry’s fault…but it is 😂 Stevie Wonder could see the only thing that boy was gonna do was cut it back to the free man 6 yards out 🤦🏻♂️
— DJ Brendan Calvey (@BrendanCalvey) October 4, 2018
That jack Hendry is horrendous man
— Sean Keaveney (@KeaveneySean) October 4, 2018
Jack Hendry was never, and will never be good enough to play for Celtic. Send him back to Dundee because that’s his level.
— Tom 🤝 (@TomLFlanagan) October 4, 2018
jack hendry and lustig need to leave the country and never come back
— aitchy (@matthewaitchy) October 4, 2018
Can’t believe @DundeeFC got over 1 million for jack hendry he is fcukin hopeless
— Stephen McGowan (@silky477) October 4, 2018
Jack Hendry has been all over place. I’ve saw folk saying he’s been solid. Wow
— Des McGuigan (@bunlougher) October 4, 2018