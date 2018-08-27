Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Harold Moukoudi transfer link

27 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are hoping to sign Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi this week.

The 20-year-old, who has come up through the ranks with Le Havre, was targeted by West Ham this summer, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end.

The Bhoys are desperate to sign a central defender before the end of this month and are chasing a £5million move for the Le Havre defender.

Celtic fans have shown their excitement on social networking site Twitter after the news broke out with many urging the club to spend the money on him.

Signing a defender is vital for Celtic. Jozo Simunovic and Jack Hendry have poorly struggled, Marvin Compper is nowhere near to be seen, while Dedryck Boyata is facing an uncertain future at the club despite the Belgian scoring in the weekend.

The Frenchman has represented the Under-18 and Under-20 divisions and proved to be an able and consistent defender.

He has a dominant presence at the backline, and his concentration is superb.  The youngster is dominant in the air and is tactically brilliant.

