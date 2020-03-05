Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Greg Taylor’s display vs Livingston

Celtic fans react to Greg Taylor’s display vs Livingston

5 March, 2020

Celtic were held to a 2-2 draw against Livingston last night.

Although they did well to grind out a draw in a tough game, some of the fans were left unimpressed with Greg Taylor’s display.

The 22-year-old Celtic full-back has had a mixed time at the club so far and he will have to improve his game if he wants to hold down the regular starting berth in the long run.

Taylor is mediocre going forward and that has affected Celtic’s style of play. Meanwhile, Boli is a good wing-back, but he is mediocre defensively.

It will be interesting to see how Lennon solves this issue in the summer.

Taylor is not a bad player and he is very young. With time, he could develop into a quality left-back. However, he has replaced Tierney, who was a fan favourite and an excellent full-back.

The fans are not used to seeing a mediocre left back and Taylor will have to improve quickly.

Alternatively, Celtic could decide to invest in a new full-back at the end of this season. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about Taylor’s display last night.

