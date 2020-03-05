Celtic fans react to Greg Taylor’s display vs Livingston

Celtic were held to a 2-2 draw against Livingston last night.
Although they did well to grind out a draw in a tough game, some of the fans were left unimpressed with Greg Taylor’s display.
The 22-year-old Celtic full-back has had a mixed time at the club so far and he will have to improve his game if he wants to hold down the regular starting berth in the long run.
Taylor is mediocre going forward and that has affected Celtic’s style of play. Meanwhile, Boli is a good wing-back, but he is mediocre defensively.
It will be interesting to see how Lennon solves this issue in the summer.
Taylor is not a bad player and he is very young. With time, he could develop into a quality left-back. However, he has replaced Tierney, who was a fan favourite and an excellent full-back.
The fans are not used to seeing a mediocre left back and Taylor will have to improve quickly.
Alternatively, Celtic could decide to invest in a new full-back at the end of this season. It will be interesting to see what happens.
Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about Taylor’s display last night.
Greg Taylor is not the answer at left/wing back, Bolingoli in on Sunday for me
— Falcarragh Csc (@falcarraghcsc) March 5, 2020
Greg Taylor isny very good. None of our left backs are to be fair.
— Mire CSC (@TheMireCSC2002) March 4, 2020
The manager has put a lot of faith in Greg Taylor as our #1 left wing back.
I haven’t been impressed at all.
Am I wrong?
— Soviet Селтик ☭ (@SovietCeltic) March 4, 2020
Greg Taylor again not doing nearly enough for Celtic, anytime he gets the ball it’s passed back the way almost immediately, got to the point McGregor stopped passing to him at one stage, no danger he’s a better option than Bolingoli.
— Inside The SPFL (@AgentScotland) March 4, 2020
Greg Taylor last night wasn’t even at a level that would have been accepted at Killie.
Nevermind Celtic.
— Gavin Murphy (@Gavv_67) March 5, 2020
Said last week that I didn’t think Greg Taylor was good enough at left back and yesterday’s performance certainly didn’t convince me otherwise!!!!!
— LiamM (@landnmcnamee) March 5, 2020
I think Greg Taylor is decent but the way we play he needs to attack his man more .
— Joseph (@josephduffy81) March 5, 2020
Greg Taylor trending. Not surprised. He was honking. Rightly identified as the weak link tonight.
— 5adPanda (@ben12_) March 4, 2020