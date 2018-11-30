Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Filip Benkovic’s performance

Celtic fans react to Filip Benkovic’s performance

30 November, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Rosenborg in the Europa League last night.

A first half goal from Scott Sinclair ensured a vital away win for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Celtic boss will be delighted with his side’s performance in Trondheim. The win leaves Celtic needing a draw against RB Salzburg to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.

The likes of Rogic and Forrest were excellent for the visitors and the fans will be delighted with the individual as well as the collective performances.

One player who particularly impressed the Celtic fans was Filip Benkovic. The young defender was imperious at the back and he was instrumental in the win.

The on-loan Leicester City player has been exceptional for Celtic ever since he joined them and his quality was evident against Rosenborg.

Here are some of the best reactions to Filip Benkovic’s performance in the Europa League last night.

Rangers fans react to Allan McGregor's performance
Newcastle United's Ki Sung-yueng holds the key vs West Ham

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com