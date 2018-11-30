Celtic fans react to Filip Benkovic’s performance

Celtic picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Rosenborg in the Europa League last night.
A first half goal from Scott Sinclair ensured a vital away win for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
The Celtic boss will be delighted with his side’s performance in Trondheim. The win leaves Celtic needing a draw against RB Salzburg to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.
The likes of Rogic and Forrest were excellent for the visitors and the fans will be delighted with the individual as well as the collective performances.
One player who particularly impressed the Celtic fans was Filip Benkovic. The young defender was imperious at the back and he was instrumental in the win.
The on-loan Leicester City player has been exceptional for Celtic ever since he joined them and his quality was evident against Rosenborg.
Here are some of the best reactions to Filip Benkovic’s performance in the Europa League last night.
Benkovic is a rolls Royce of a defender
— Dan McManus (@danmcmanus94) November 29, 2018
If u think big Benkovic isn’t the best thing u have seen since VVD then your mad
— Thomas Kidd (@kiddycfc) November 29, 2018
Big Benkovic is class
— Muir.A (@muirybhoy) November 29, 2018
Benkovic should be there, every game he’s played, we’ve won.
— Liam (@LiamC1967) November 30, 2018
Boyata and benkovic had the cigars out tonight.. strolled it
— Ryan Clifford (@Ryanclifford11) November 29, 2018
Should’ve been 3/4-0 but Benkovic and boyata🔥🔥 #cruisecontrol
— Stephen (@LopezCFC14) November 29, 2018
Benkovic is an absolute Rolls Royce of a defender. Boyata much better alongside him too. #ROSCEL #celtic.
— Dermot (@dermotcole) November 29, 2018
Filip Benkovic is the best centre back in the world and if u disagree ur an absolute clown
— Oran (@oranstorrie99) November 29, 2018
Be gutted when big Benkovic leaves absolutely strolls through games
— Daniel (@DanielKennedy88) November 30, 2018
Benkovic is class man
— Jack McAllister (@jackmcallisterr) November 29, 2018
Break the bank for Filip Benkovic what a player
— Grant T (@Grantybhoy8) November 30, 2018