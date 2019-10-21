Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Elyounoussi’s display vs Ross County

Celtic picked up a 6-0 win over Ross County on Saturday and Neil Lennon will be delighted with some of the football his side played.

The Hoops were unplayable and they will be full of confidence heading into their European clash now.

Celtic are back at the top of the league table after the win and they will be hoping to stay there until the end of the season.

There were some outstanding performances from the Celtic players but Elyounoussi’s sublime display caught the eye.

The fans will be buzzing to see their new signing perform at this level and they will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.

The on-loan attacker scored a brace and his link-up play and movement was outstanding throughout the game.

Celtic have been reliant on Edouard for a while now and Lennon will be delighted to see Elyounoussi sharing the attacking burden now.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the attacker’s display and here are the tweets.

