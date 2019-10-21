Celtic fans react to Elyounoussi’s display vs Ross County

Celtic picked up a 6-0 win over Ross County on Saturday and Neil Lennon will be delighted with some of the football his side played.
The Hoops were unplayable and they will be full of confidence heading into their European clash now.
Celtic are back at the top of the league table after the win and they will be hoping to stay there until the end of the season.
There were some outstanding performances from the Celtic players but Elyounoussi’s sublime display caught the eye.
The fans will be buzzing to see their new signing perform at this level and they will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.
The on-loan attacker scored a brace and his link-up play and movement was outstanding throughout the game.
Celtic have been reliant on Edouard for a while now and Lennon will be delighted to see Elyounoussi sharing the attacking burden now.
Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the attacker’s display and here are the tweets.
My Player Ratings;
Forster – 6
Frimpong – 9
Jullien – 8
Ajer – 7
Bolingoli – 9
Brown – 9
McGregor – 8
Forrest – 8
Rogic – 8
Elyounoussi – 9
Edouard – 10 🌟
Bitton – 7
Shved – 8
Bayo – 5
Thoughts? 🤔
— CelticCommunity™️ (@ceIticcommunity) October 19, 2019
I am prepared to offer you a square go in which the winner keeps Mohamed Elyounoussi and Fraser Forster, if you fail to respond I shall take this as proof to Celtic that they are ours permanently. Thank you @SouthamptonFC
— Reece (@_RH67) October 19, 2019
Elyounoussi man. Such a clever wee player way the positions he takes up. Knows where he’s passing it before he gets it. Bangs them in n set them up. Simple
— Aidan (@aidanarr_67) October 19, 2019
Mohammed Elyounoussi since joining Celtic:
⏱️ 6 games
⚽️ 3 goals
🎯 3 assists pic.twitter.com/PNNKkgrHKw
— Celtic Soccer Show (@CelticSoccrShow) October 19, 2019
Southampton will get relegated n Lawwell will still try get Forster & Elyounoussi on tik
— Kenny (@_67ONeill) October 19, 2019
Elyounoussi like watching me in my prime except I was in goal what a player
— John McKenzie (@JohnMcKenzie88) October 19, 2019
Break the bank for Elyounoussi in January and we won’t need to worry about wingers for a few years
— Jamie (@Jamie67_) October 19, 2019