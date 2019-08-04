Celtic fans react to Elhamed’s display vs St Johnstone

Celtic picked up a stunning 7-0 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Ryan Christie scored a hattrick to give the home side a memorable victory.
Neil Lennon will be delighted with his side’s start to the season. Celtic will want to defend their league title this year and the win over St Johnstone will certainly send a strong message to their rivals.
The Hoops looked well organised at the back and they were ruthless in attack.
Johnston, Edouard, Ntcham and Griffiths scored the other goals for the home side yesterday.
However, new signing Elhamed’s performance seems to have caught the fans’ eyes.
The 28-year-old right-back showed his defensive qualities throughout the game and his composure was outstanding.
He will be delighted with his debut and Elhamed will not look to build on his impressive start to life in Scotland.
The performance from him will certainly excite the fans as well. It seems that the right-back doesn’t need too much time to settle. He is ready to make an immediate impact for Celtic.
Here are some of the reactions to his performance from yesterday.
Elhamed is stronger than Toljan and faster than Lustig. Looking class
— Martino (@martino67_) August 3, 2019
10 minutes into his Celtic career and Hatem Abd Elhamed is the new Didier Agathe
— Inside The SPFL (@AgentScotland) August 3, 2019
Ralston when he found out elhamed can actully play football pic.twitter.com/DKjbQy7B7G
— Sweeney (@Sweeney_1888) August 3, 2019
Elhamed had a solid debut at right back before going off injured with a dead leg. What a difference it makes having an attacking full back who wants to link up play.
— CelticBible (@CelticBible) August 3, 2019
No exaggerating or that, but I think Elhamed is probably the best right back in the world.
What a half of football to watch 😍
— Ntchampagne Supernova (@ntchampions) August 3, 2019
Bolingoli and Elhamed were tremendous when they were on the pitch, they had little need to show what they could do defensively this afternoon but from an attacking prespective they will cause the opposition a lot of problems this season, so direct, so fast and so powerful. #SPFL
— Inside The SPFL (@AgentScotland) August 3, 2019
Hatem Abd Elhamed is a really good attacking right back
— Republic Of Football (@the_eriugena) August 3, 2019