Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Elhamed’s display vs St Johnstone

Celtic fans react to Elhamed’s display vs St Johnstone

4 August, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic picked up a stunning 7-0 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Ryan Christie scored a hattrick to give the home side a memorable victory.

Neil Lennon will be delighted with his side’s start to the season. Celtic will want to defend their league title this year and the win over St Johnstone will certainly send a strong message to their rivals.

The Hoops looked well organised at the back and they were ruthless in attack.

Johnston, Edouard, Ntcham and Griffiths scored the other goals for the home side yesterday.

However, new signing Elhamed’s performance seems to have caught the fans’ eyes.

The 28-year-old right-back showed his defensive qualities throughout the game and his composure was outstanding.

He will be delighted with his debut and Elhamed will not look to build on his impressive start to life in Scotland.

The performance from him will certainly excite the fans as well. It seems that the right-back doesn’t need too much time to settle. He is ready to make an immediate impact for Celtic.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance from yesterday.

Report: Simon Mignolet is leaving Liverpool to join Club Brugge

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com