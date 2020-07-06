Celtic fans react to Dejan Ljubicic transfer link

Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Rapid Vienna midfielder Dejan Ljubicic.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Celtic are one of the clubs interested in signing Ljubicic this summer.





The report claims that the in-demand 22-year-old midfielder is also wanted by Championship outfit Brentford.

The Bees are weighing up a move for Ljubicic. However, Celtic have also discussed a move for the midfielder who has also attracted interest from clubs in Russia and Germany.

Many Celtic fans feel that Ljubicic won’t be a good move for the Scottish champions as they already have plenty of midfielders, and the club should look to bolster other areas of the pitch. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Sick of signing these nobodies, send some actual money instead of gambling 10 in a row — BD (@BCD1879) July 5, 2020

Sell Ntcham to Southampton as a straight swap for Forster. Replace Ntcham with David Turnbull — Ryan Barry (@barrychocolate7) July 5, 2020

In exchange for Boloingoli ? — Pault1967 (@CrabbitCabbie) July 5, 2020

could we not just use the Julien strategy and pay decent money to sign an actual quality centre back — chewie67 (@chewie67_1) July 5, 2020

We are swamped with midfielders. Can only imagine any or maybe all of the three will happen – Ntcham will be sold, they don’t think Sorro is any good and/or we’ll be using Bitton as a centre half this season again — Murray (@DMMacdonald96) July 5, 2020

How is it a replacement for NtCham when he isnt a guaranteed starter. — Stephen (@Stephen55767497) July 5, 2020

Replacement for N’tcham with big Fraser coming back and use boli as a sweetener to get this guy — Tomás Pádraig Mac Seáin 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇻🇦 (@McBhoy88) July 5, 2020

Do we need a midfielder? A left back, maybe another striker and perhaps a goalkeeper. Too many midfielders as it is, we could do with unloading one or two that we have! — Hoopslad67 (@hoopslad67) July 5, 2020

Ljubicic is a holding midfielder with a good passing range. He is an intelligent player who reads the game well.

Most importantly, Rapid Vienna are willing to sell him for a fee of £2m which should be well within Celtic’s range.

The Austrian has made 23 appearances this season for Rapid and has two goals to his name. Celtic have plenty of options in midfield, and it’s hard to see the Bhoys signing another midfielder unless they sell Olivier Ntcham.