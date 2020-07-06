Celtic fans react to Dejan Ljubicic transfer link

By
Saikat
-
Neil Lennon

Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Rapid Vienna midfielder Dejan Ljubicic. 

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Celtic are one of the clubs interested in signing Ljubicic this summer.


The report claims that the in-demand 22-year-old midfielder is also wanted by Championship outfit Brentford.

The Bees are weighing up a move for Ljubicic. However, Celtic have also discussed a move for the midfielder who has also attracted interest from clubs in Russia and Germany.

Many Celtic fans feel that Ljubicic won’t be a good move for the Scottish champions as they already have plenty of midfielders, and the club should look to bolster other areas of the pitch. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Ljubicic is a holding midfielder with a good passing range. He is an intelligent player who reads the game well.

Most importantly, Rapid Vienna are willing to sell him for a fee of £2m which should be well within Celtic’s range.

The Austrian has made 23 appearances this season for Rapid and has two goals to his name. Celtic have plenty of options in midfield, and it’s hard to see the Bhoys signing another midfielder unless they sell Olivier Ntcham.