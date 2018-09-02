Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Dedryck Boyata’s performance vs Rangers

2 September, 2018 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic managed to beat Rangers 1-0 in the Old Firm Derby earlier today.

The Scottish champions were very impressive throughout the game and they deserved to win by more goals.

Olivier Ntcham scored the only goal of the game and Rangers will be disappointed to have lost their unbeaten run against a bitter rival.

The home side were rock-solid in defense and Rangers struggled to break them down despite their impressive attacking options.

Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata was one of the best players on the pitch and the Celtic fans will be delighted to see that their key player is back to his best after a summer of distractions.

Boyata was linked with a move away from Celtic all summer but the Scottish giants refused to sell. At one point, the player was unsettled and it seemed like his career at the club was all but over.

Rodgers will need players like Boyata in good form if he wants to succeed this season and he will be impressed with the defender’s display today.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to his performance.

 

 

