Celtic fans react to Dedryck Boyata’s display vs Rangers

Celtic picked up a narrow 2-1 win over Rangers in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday.
Goals from Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest sealed a vital win for Neil Lennon’s side.
The Scottish giants are now one step away from the title. They are 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table after yesterday’s win.
The fans will be delighted with the result against their bitter rivals but the game highlighted some of underlying issues in the squad.
Some of the underperformers will have to be moved on in the summer if Celtic are to take the next step.
The fans were quite frustrated with Dedryck Boyata’s performance against Rangers.
The 28-year-old Belgian was a key player for Celtic last season and he was heavily linked with a move away in summer. However, the Hoops decided to hold on to him and he hasn’t quite been at his best since then.
Boyata has been inconsistent this season and here is how the Celtic fans reacted to his derby display.
eddy MOTM at a canter. Sinclair and Boyata hopeless.
— Shaun Frank (@shaunmcgregor_) March 31, 2019
Boyata is a joke
— Mark (@__markdevine) March 31, 2019
Boyata is such a liability!! 🙄
— Siobhan (@IfYouSeeSiobhan) March 31, 2019
Boyata showing why he’s not a top class central defender #Celticfc
— Mr Indy1888❤️Mz Griff🍀💚 (@independent1888) March 31, 2019
Hope Boyata never wears that jersey again
— Pol MacFhionnghaile 🇮🇪🏴 (@mcginleybhoy) March 31, 2019