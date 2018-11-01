Celtic fans react to Daniel Arzani’s injury

Celtic winger Daniel Arzani picked up a knee injury against Dundee last night.
The Scottish champions won 5-0 away from home but the young winger’s night ended in disappointment after he picked up the injury on the 78th minute.
Initial reports suggested that the winger could be ruled out for around nine months with knee ligament damage but the latest reports suggest that the injury might not be as bad.
It will be interesting to see if the player returns to the pitch this season. Arzani has struggled to get a game at Celtic this season but he was really impressive last night.
Rodgers gave the player his debut against Dundee and Arzani grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The player will be devastated with the timing and the length of the injury lay-off.
Celtic fans reacted to the young winger’s injury on Twitter last night and here are some of the best reactions.
