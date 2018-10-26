Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Craig Gordon’s display vs Leipzig

Celtic fans react to Craig Gordon’s display vs Leipzig

26 October, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last night.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are now under pressure to win their next game in order to keep their European campaign alive.

The defeat leaves Celtic third in their group with just three points from three games.

The Scottish side put on a sloppy display against the Germans and they were deservedly beaten.

The fans will be frustrated with the lack of effort from the players last night. Craig Gordon’s display was particularly unimpressive and the Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the goalkeeper’s performance.

Gordon is one of the most experienced players at the club and he should have performed with more responsibility here.

The Celtic keeper could have done better with the goals and it will be interesting to see whether Rodgers decides to drop him for the upcoming games now.

Gordon has been decline since the start of the season and Celtic will have to look for alternatives soon.

Here are some of the fan reactions to his performance.

Rangers fans react to Lassana Coulibaly's display vs Spartak Moscow
Manchester United fans react to club's reported interest in Chelsea's Victor Moses

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com