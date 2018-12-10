Celtic fans react to Craig Gordon’s display vs Kilmarnock

Celtic picked up a thumping 5-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are now top of the table and they will be looking to stay there for the remainder of the season.
Goals from James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard, Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie ensured a comfortable win for the home side.
Kilmarnock grabbed a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the second half.
The fans will be delighted with the performance of their players and they will be hoping for more of the same in the midweek game.
Celtic will be full of confidence heading into their Europa League game.
As far as individual performances are concerned, the home fans expected better from Craig Gordon and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display against Kilmarnock.
The experienced shot stopper has been quite average this season.
Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
Has Craig Gordon ever saved a penalty?
— Gordon Hendry (@gordyh96) December 8, 2018
Craig Gordon is pathetic from penalties man
— Reece (@RH67__) December 8, 2018
Has Craig Gordon ever saved a bloody penalty?!
— Eunan1967 (@Eunannn1) December 8, 2018
Craig Gordon at penalties is like Mrs. Doyle with Fr. Jessop.
Whatever he thinks is right, do the opposite. #Celtic
— Eamonn Maguire (@eamonnthewakes) December 8, 2018
Craig Gordon is pathetic in general
— John Hodge (@19jhodgkiss) December 8, 2018