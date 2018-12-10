Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Craig Gordon’s display vs Kilmarnock

10 December, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a thumping 5-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are now top of the table and they will be looking to stay there for the remainder of the season.

Goals from James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard, Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie ensured a comfortable win for the home side.

Kilmarnock grabbed a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

The fans will be delighted with the performance of their players and they will be hoping for more of the same in the midweek game.

Celtic will be full of confidence heading into their Europa League game.

As far as individual performances are concerned, the home fans expected better from Craig Gordon and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display against Kilmarnock.

The experienced shot stopper has been quite average this season.

Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

