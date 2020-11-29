Celtic fans react to Christopher Jullien display vs Ross County

Celtic crashed out of the Betfred Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Ross County earlier today and the fans are not impressed with Christopher Jullien’s performance.

The 27-year-old Frenchman had a very poor outing today and he has been criticised for his performances, in general, this season. It remains to be seen whether he can improve in the coming weeks.





Neil Lennon will be disappointed with his team’s performance here. Celtic were the favourites heading into this game but they laced the urgency and intensity from the start. Furthermore, the Scottish champions deemed to lack motivation as well.

Ross County attackers managed to get past the likes of Christopher Jullien with ease and the Hoops were seriously lacking in organisation at the back.

Jullien had a clumsy presence today and he gifted the visitors a penalty in the first half, which was put away from Ross Stewart. He struggled to deal with the aerial threat from Ross County as well despite his height and physical presence.

It seems that the Celtic defender is lacking in confidence and rhythm right now. He will have to improve a lot in order to hold down a starting berth for the Scottish giants in the coming months.

The Scottish giants are under immense pressure after a poor start to their season and today’s defeat will further damage their confidence. It will be interesting to see if Celtic can bounce back strongly in their next game against AC Milan.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about Christopher Jullien’s performance on Twitter.

But not to worry Chris Jullien will apologise on Instagram and all will be forgiven 🙄 For those not happy with the protest — Lubo 🍀 (@Lubo83) November 29, 2020

Another shocker from Celtic today, how Lennon can come out & defend them is unbelievable, big clear out needed starting with Ntcham, Duffy, Barkas, Bain, Jullien, Bitton, Taylor, Ajcer, Kimala none of them fit to wear the jersey, utter disgrace, total new management team as well — Elliot Wisely (@ElliotWisely) November 29, 2020

I’ve never really been impressed with Jullien TBH I prefer him in opposition box, I feel he’s too easily pushed off the ball, I like my CH to dominate the opposition and organise our defence 🍀 — Peter Nugent ☘️🇮🇪💚 (@pnugent1962) November 29, 2020

Ridiculous. Absolutely skinned two players on our right flank by punting it and running after it 🙈 That is genuinely Sunday league tactics we’ve been undone by.

Jullien clumsy again, although a confident keeper could come out and claim that.

Extremely poor from us. — Cal MacKenzie (@kombuchis_clay) November 29, 2020

Really poor defending from Jullien again — Michael_B (@TenMenWonTheLea) November 29, 2020

Former Scottish footballer Tam McManus slammed Jullien’s display for Celtic as well.