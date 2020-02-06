Celtic fans react to Callum McGregor’s display

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Neil Lennon will be delighted with his team’s performance away from home. The Hoops were totally dominant and some of their passing was outstanding.
Motherwell struggled to cope with their intensity and they were comfortably beaten.
The win leaves Celtic seven points clear at the top of the table and they will be looking to go all the way now.
The fans will be very impressed with the players’ display and Callum McGregor’s performance will certainly steal the headlines.
The Celtic ace managed to score a goal for his side but his overall performance was splendid.
He has been a key player for Celtic for a while now and the fans will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.
Edouard scored a brace in the game but McGregor’s overall display helped Celtic dominate the game.
The unselfish midfielder has earned a lot of plaudits for being a team player and he showed those qualities once again against Motherwell last night.
Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thought on the 26-year-old midfielder’s performance and here are the tweets from earlier.
Callum Mcgregor should be used as an example to every academy kid in Scotland! A phenomenal footballer and still vastly underrated by a lot of people!
— Andy Young (@AndyYoung90) February 5, 2020
Wednesday night getting pished watching Celtic, magic.
Callum McGregor was 🔥
— A. Throckmorton (@AThrockmorton1) February 6, 2020
Celtic were absolutley different class tonight🇮🇪🔥 got to agree with chris sutton💯..Edouard best striker in Scotland since Larsson👏🏻👌🏻a phenomenal talent. His link-up play with Griffiths last few games has been superb. Callum mcgregor immense tonight aswell.🐝🍀
— Swifty (@swiftybhoy) February 5, 2020
That was the game that worried me most. Imperious. Callum McGregor is the King in waiting 🍀
— Fergus McCann (@BunnetMcCann) February 5, 2020
Last word on tonight’s game, Callum McGregor was on fire tonight 👌🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/5dwyOX4jgn
— Amz (Henksghirl) (@AmzWee) February 5, 2020
Callum McGregor really is a Rolls Royce of a footballer, absolutely oozes class 🍀 pic.twitter.com/gOm3TN8BFy
— 🍀 Celtic1967.com 🍀 (@Celtic1967_com) February 5, 2020