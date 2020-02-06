Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Callum McGregor’s display

Celtic fans react to Callum McGregor’s display

6 February, 2020 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Neil Lennon will be delighted with his team’s performance away from home. The Hoops were totally dominant and some of their passing was outstanding.

Motherwell struggled to cope with their intensity and they were comfortably beaten.

The win leaves Celtic seven points clear at the top of the table and they will be looking to go all the way now.

The fans will be very impressed with the players’ display and Callum McGregor’s performance will certainly steal the headlines.

The Celtic ace managed to score a goal for his side but his overall performance was splendid.

He has been a key player for Celtic for a while now and the fans will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.

Edouard scored a brace in the game but McGregor’s overall display helped Celtic dominate the game.

The unselfish midfielder has earned a lot of plaudits for being a team player and he showed those qualities once again against Motherwell last night.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thought on the 26-year-old midfielder’s performance and here are the tweets from earlier.

Report: Troy Parrott has agreed a new three-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur
Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi's display

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com