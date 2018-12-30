Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Boyata’s display against Rangers

30 December, 2018 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic were beaten 1-0 by Rangers in the Old Firm Derby yesterday.

The Hoops never quite managed to get hold of the game and they were chasing shadows throughout the ninety minutes.

Rodgers’ men struggled to deal with Rangers’ pressing and intensity.

Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the game on the 30th minute to give the home side a memorable win.

Celtic were thoroughly outplayed and Rodgers has a lot of thinking to do after that performance. It is imperative that the Scottish outfit invest in defence when the transfer window opens in January.

The fans weren’t too happy with Boyata’s display against Rangers.

The Belgian seemed disinterested and he was quite error prone. It will be interesting to see if he can make amends in the upcoming games.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender’s derby display and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

