Celtic fans react to Boyata’s display against Rangers

Celtic were beaten 1-0 by Rangers in the Old Firm Derby yesterday.
The Hoops never quite managed to get hold of the game and they were chasing shadows throughout the ninety minutes.
Rodgers’ men struggled to deal with Rangers’ pressing and intensity.
Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the game on the 30th minute to give the home side a memorable win.
Celtic were thoroughly outplayed and Rodgers has a lot of thinking to do after that performance. It is imperative that the Scottish outfit invest in defence when the transfer window opens in January.
The fans weren’t too happy with Boyata’s display against Rangers.
The Belgian seemed disinterested and he was quite error prone. It will be interesting to see if he can make amends in the upcoming games.
Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender’s derby display and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Boyata will be the death of me
Bombscare Boyata back to doing what he does best, making mistakes
Boyata has had a shocker here! And looks totally disinterested #oldfirm
Ntcham
Brown
Boyata
Lustig
Not good enough
Celtic please sell Boyata
Boyata is worse than a man sent off
Boyata must mark the Glasgow derby to get on ma tits
The fact Prem clubs are courting for Boyata is a fucking travesty, Absolute dogshit display. #RANCEL
Boyata been hopeless
My player ratings today – Gordon 7 , lustig 4, benkovic 5, boyata 2, mcgregor 6, brown 1, ntcham 5, forrest 4, Christie 4, Sinclair 4, Johnson 3, SUBS ajer 5, ralston 5, edouard 3
Boyata showing future employers what he is all about today. Six months left on his contract and he will be lucky to get asked by his family to pass the salt at the dinner table. Woeful.
Rodgers tinkering cost us today
McGregor not a left back
boyata finished
Lustig finished
Brown finished
Nitchm not good player
Sinclair hides too much
Forrest poor
Johnston out of his depth #GlasgowDerby
How did Rangers not score there!! Gordon and Boyata almost conspired to give them two great opportunities but neither went in. Wow. At the other end Celtic have a corner. 1-0 47’
