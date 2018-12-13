Celtic fans react to a dramatic night in Europe

Celtic fans felt a mixture of emotions as they dramatically progressed through to Europa League round-of-32.
The Hoops went into tonight’s Europa League Group B clash with RB Salzburg, knowing a point would be enough to confirm qualification.
Parkhead was ready for a night of drama, but not in the way it unfolded. Celtic fans had one eye on the group’s other clash, RB Leipzig entertaining Rosenborg. The Norwegians were already eliminated, and so most thought the Germans would win comfortably.
By half-time, all was good with both games remaining goalless. Then early in the second half the drama started to unfold. Santos Carneiro Da gave Leipzig the lead after 47-minutes.
As the second half reached the midway point, Celtic fans were left to groan, as a dominant Salzburg took the lead. Moannes Dabbur scoring to put the Austrians in control of the second-placed, and qualification to the next stage of the competition.
Parkhead was further stunned with thirteen minutes left. A terrible Craig Gordon error gifted Leipzig a second goal, and Celtic’s fate looked confirmed.
As the clock ticked by, fans of bitter rivals, Rangers, we’re rubbing their hands in glee. The ‘gers themselves had exited the competition earlier in evening, after a 1-0 defeat against Salzburg’s Austian Bundesliga rivals, Rapid Vienna.
Late drama
86-minutes were on the clock when the drama ensued. News of a goal in Germany brought a huge sense of relief amongst The Bhoys. A Rosenberg equaliser from Tore Reginiussen instantly turned things around, proving to be the pivotal moment of the evening.
The seconds ticked away, and Celtic even managed a late consolation from Olivier Ntcham. It had been a poor performance from the Scottish champions, but qualification had therefore been secured thanks to the late Rosenborg goal.
Fans reaction
Celtic fans were quick to take to social media to give their opinion on the night’s proceedings. Certainly a mixed view because of the manor in which they progressed.
Looking forward
Celtic will now look forward to the next stage starting early next year. The draw takes place next Monday lunchtime.
The Hoops are also well placed to defend their Scottish Premiership title, currently sitting top, Two points ahead of rivals Rangers.