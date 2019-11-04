Celtic fans react as Leicester eye move for defender Kristoffer Ajer

Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after reports broke out yesterday that Leicester City are keen to sign Kristoffer Ajer next summer.
According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (3/11; page 61), Leicester City are planning to make a £20 million bid for the highly-rated Celtic defender.
The Foxes have made an outstanding start to the season, and find themselves third in the Premier League, only two points behind Manchester City.
No team in the Premier League has conceded fewer goals than Leicester, and it seems Brendan Rodgers is still keen to bolster the defensive area next summer.
The former Celtic boss wants Ajer at the King Power Stadium as a long-term replacement for Jonny Evans. Celtic won’t part ways with the Norway international in January, but a £20 million offer at the end of the season could tempt them into selling one of their important players.
Many Celtic feels feel that the club should accept an offer from Leicester provided they get Felipe Benkovic in return. Here are some of the selected tweets:
If Peter Lawwell can pull of a deal north of £12m with Benkovic coming the other way, he should be given a statue.
Sound like anti-Ajer; I’m not, love the big guy to bits and a huge fan.
— Cal (@CMcCeltic) November 3, 2019
15 million plus Benkovic for Ajer please.
— LAC (@LAC67_) November 3, 2019
Ad take £15m plus benkovic
Big Ajer is good but has errors in him (Saturday, lazio, Rennes, cluj CL) far too many this season already
— Logan (@loganbhoy6) November 3, 2019
I’m no actually being funny, if Leicester sign Ajer in January I will fight their entire city.
— Liam King (@LK95_) November 3, 2019
If it’s for 20m I’d take tbh. Especially if Benkovic is included in it
— Liam (@liamcsc) November 3, 2019
Ajer is an exciting young talent and has all the potential to be a top-class player for Celtic. However, securing a £20 million deal for him would represent another fantastic piece of business from the Hoops.
Celtic could also demand Benkovic as a part of the deal for Ajer. The 21-year-old is a key player for Neil Lennon’s side and it would be a big blow to lose him.