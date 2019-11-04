Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react as Leicester eye move for defender Kristoffer Ajer

Celtic fans react as Leicester eye move for defender Kristoffer Ajer

4 November, 2019 Celtic, English Premier League, Leicester, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after reports broke out yesterday that Leicester City are keen to sign Kristoffer Ajer next summer.

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (3/11; page 61), Leicester City are planning to make a £20 million bid for the highly-rated Celtic defender.

The Foxes have made an outstanding start to the season, and find themselves third in the Premier League, only two points behind Manchester City.

No team in the Premier League has conceded fewer goals than Leicester, and it seems Brendan Rodgers is still keen to bolster the defensive area next summer.

The former Celtic boss wants Ajer at the King Power Stadium as a long-term replacement for Jonny Evans. Celtic won’t part ways with the Norway international in January, but a £20 million offer at the end of the season could tempt them into selling one of their important players.

Many Celtic feels feel that the club should accept an offer from Leicester provided they get Felipe Benkovic in return. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Ajer is an exciting young talent and has all the potential to be a top-class player for Celtic. However, securing a £20 million deal for him would represent another fantastic piece of business from the Hoops.

Celtic could also demand Benkovic as a part of the deal for Ajer. The 21-year-old is a key player for Neil Lennon’s side and it would be a big blow to lose him.

Rangers fans react as Steven Gerrard comments on Alfredo Morelos
Gary Lineker reacts as Caglar Soyuncu grabs his first Leicester City goal against Crystal Palace

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com