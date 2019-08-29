Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Celtic fans react as club sign Moritz Bauer on loan from Stoke City

29 August, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League

Celtic yesterday confirmed on their official Twitter handle that they have signed Stoke City defender Moritz Bauer on a season-long loan.

A lot of Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after the official announcement was made. And judging by their overall reaction, it seems a majority of the fans aren’t impressed with their new signing.

Celtic were in desperate need to sign a right-back this summer, with the Bhoys having lost both Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa after the end of last season.

However, the signing of Bauer has caught everyone off-guard. The Austria international will spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan, with Celtic having the option to sign him permanently after the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Stoke City, and many Celtic fans doubt whether he is the right buy for the club. Also, some fans aren’t happy with the fact that Celtic have signed him on a temporary deal when they should be aiming to sign players permanently.

Here are some of the selected tweets from Celtic fans:

