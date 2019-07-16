Celtic fans react as club reject Arsenal’s £25 million transfer bid for Kieran Tierney

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic have knocked back Arsenal’s £25 million bid for left-back Kieran Tierney after the English Premier League side lodged a second offer over the weekend.
The Hoops, who rejected the Gunners’ first £15 million offer, are unhappy with the proposed structure of the deal, which includes add-ons, and Arsenal are expected to adjust the terms and come back with a third offer.
Tierney has established himself as the best left-back in the league over the years, and has also attracted Serie A giants Napoli.
The 22-year-old has a contract that doesn’t expire until 2023 with Celtic after signing a six-year deal in 2017, and Arsenal will have to table something juicy to convince them into parting with him.
Plenty Hoops fans know Tierney will most likely leave Parkhead someday, but they are pleased that the club have rejected the Gunners’ latest bid, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:
40m MINIMUM and that is without add ins and sell on. He is OUR PLAYER.
— WE EARNED OUR STAR ⭐️🏆🇮🇪1967 (@JGlasgowCelticK) July 14, 2019
He’s here for the 10. Can do much better than Arsenal 👍🏻
— Cole (@coledrummond67) July 13, 2019
He’s here for the ten 🍀 pic.twitter.com/EaesuvuhTm
— bryce (@craik_bryce) July 13, 2019
Wrong move for KT , IMO stay for 10 then you will get a choice of big clubs
— ian connor (@bhoy63) July 13, 2019
Hope he doesn’t go
— niko (@limehouse55) July 14, 2019
At least £40m
— Chris Haggerty (@chrishaggerty82) July 14, 2019
He’s going nowhere 💪💚
— sergio legend (@McrBhoy) July 14, 2019
— DJP (@dpdjp90) July 14, 2019
The opportunity to play in the Premier League definitely delights the Celtic star, but Napoli are more tempting as they play regular Champions League football and are strong contenders for silverware compared to Arsenal.
From the look of things, though, the Gunners will most likely get a deal over the line and it will be interesting to see how the youngster fares in the top-flight after dominating Scotland.