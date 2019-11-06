Celtic fans react as Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal

Celtic have confirmed on their official website that midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract. It will keep him at the club till the summer of 2024.
Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say, they are overjoyed. Some of them have even urged the board to tie down other key players on long term deals.
Some business celtic🍀
Stay forever callum.
— KeefJackass (@ScotsIrishCelt) November 6, 2019
Best bit of business for ages.
He’s the next captain.
Going nowhere. 👍
— G (@GJS2010) November 6, 2019
Excellent work @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/BZpN3JJh7F
— LouMun 67 ⚽️🍀🏴 (@lfmunro) November 6, 2019
Could not be happier….Well done Callum well done Celtic 🍀🍀🍀🍀
— AND THEY GAVE US 🏆🏆🏆🍀 (@AndyGaveUs) November 6, 2019
Callum is the kind of player who just gets on with his duties on the field and you rarely notice him, in a very good way. Great signing.
— Garngadbhoy (@shamrockbhoy7) November 6, 2019
The 26-year-old midfielder came through the youth ranks at the club.
He had a successful season on loan with English side, Notts County, and after that made a goalscoring debut for the Hoops at the age of 21.
However, it is under Brendan Rodgers that he took his game to a whole new level. He has developed into a top-class midfielder and played an integral part in Celtic’s historic Treble Treble triumph.
McGregor has made 248 appearances, scoring 55 goals, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups. Last season, he won the club’s Player of the Year Award.
The 17-times capped Scotland international is seen by many as the future skipper for Celtic, and recently Neil Lennon has hinted that McGregor could take the captain’s armband from Scott Brown in the future.