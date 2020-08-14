Celtic fans react as Amiens SC make loan bid for Boli Bolingoli

Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that French outfit Amiens SC have made a loan bid for Boli Bolingoli.

The 25-year-old joined Celtic from Rapid Vienna last summer, and made 28 appearances for the club in all competitions.


The left-sided midfielder, who can also play as a left-back, looks to be heading out of Celtic Park this summer.

According to reports from Sky Sports, French club Amiens SC have made a loan bid for the Belgian. The Ligue 2 side’s loan offer includes an option to buy at the end of the season, for a fee of £2.3m.

Bolingoli left manager Neil Lennon furious after traveling to Spain last week, where he didn’t inform the club about his whereabouts, and in the process broke the quarantine rules.

Bolingoli left manager Neil Lennon furious after traveling to Spain last week, where he didn't inform the club about his whereabouts, and in the process broke the quarantine rules.

Celtic, meanwhile, are looking at other options to replace Bolingoli. The Hoops have identified Leeds United’s left-back Barry Douglas as a potential target.