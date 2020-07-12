Celtic fans react as AC Milan eye move for Kristoffer Ajer

This could be a massive summer for the Scottish champions.

The Bhoys will try to retain their best players at the club as they aim to secure 10-titles in a row, but it is easier said than done.





The likes of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer have been heavily linked with a move away from Parkhead, and Celtic could be tempted to offload them if they get a good offer.

Ajer has been linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan this summer. Last week it was reported that Milan have ‘stepped up’ their interest in signing the Norweigian.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sempre Milan), the Rossoneri have made official bids for defensive duo Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic and Wesley Fofana of Saint-Etienne.

It was claimed that Celtic have rejected their initial offer as the Hoops are demanding a fee in the region of £27m.

Many Celtic fans feel that while Ajer is a good player, the club should offload him if they get a very good offer. And if Celtic can sell him for £27m, it will be as good as the deal of the century. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Anyone that says Ajer isnt worth that in this market doesn't have a clue or is sniffing glue.This is a bhoy that captained his former club at 16,is a regular in the best team in the county, won 7 medals in last 3years with European experience and a regular Norwegian international — Kevin Hackett (@KevinHa26255509) July 10, 2020

£27m? I’ll drive him to Milan myself — Cammy Gillan (@CameronGillan) July 10, 2020

£27M take their hand off. — Nightowl (@Nightowl_10) July 10, 2020

Without a doubt you’d take the £27m, but I can’t help but think we’ll be watching another player become excellent for another club. Very harsh criticism on him at the moment. — Gavin Waddell (@Gavinwaddell92) July 10, 2020

No less than 30million and a 20% sell on clause. — Peter Conroy (@PeterCo88) July 11, 2020

£27m that's about right in todays market

Especially for a player who has YEARS left on their contract and the selling team DON'T actually need to sell — John Mccor (@jmcc404) July 10, 2020

£27M for a centre half that cant head the ball 🤔. Ajer undoubtedly has his attributes but I find it incredible he is utterly useless in the air in both boxes – a basic requirement of any CB. If we could get the best part of £30m it’d be the deal of the century. — The Celtic Poet (@macroibin) July 10, 2020

Incredibly high price for a good player- but he’s no VVD. Having said that, look at the prices v average players go for these days. So, 50 mill and it’s a deal. — spartico (@spartico2) July 10, 2020

The Norway centre-back, who can also play as a central defensive midfielder, is a highly-rated young player. He joined Celtic in 2016 and has made 127 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys.

Ajer once again has impressed for the Scottish champions this season. He made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premier League in 2019/20, where he scored three goals and provided two assists for the club.