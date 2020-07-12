Celtic fans react as AC Milan eye move for Kristoffer Ajer

Kristoffer Ajer

This could be a massive summer for the Scottish champions.

The Bhoys will try to retain their best players at the club as they aim to secure 10-titles in a row, but it is easier said than done.


The likes of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer have been heavily linked with a move away from Parkhead, and Celtic could be tempted to offload them if they get a good offer.

Ajer has been linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan this summer. Last week it was reported that Milan have ‘stepped up’ their interest in signing the Norweigian.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sempre Milan), the Rossoneri have made official bids for defensive duo Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic and Wesley Fofana of Saint-Etienne.

It was claimed that Celtic have rejected their initial offer as the Hoops are demanding a fee in the region of £27m.

Many Celtic fans feel that while Ajer is a good player, the club should offload him if they get a very good offer. And if Celtic can sell him for £27m, it will be as good as the deal of the century. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Norway centre-back, who can also play as a central defensive midfielder, is a highly-rated young player. He joined Celtic in 2016 and has made 127 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys.

Ajer once again has impressed for the Scottish champions this season. He made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premier League in 2019/20, where he scored three goals and provided two assists for the club.