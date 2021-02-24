Celtic fans react after hearing Neil Lennon has resigned

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has resigned from his post earlier today after a dismal run of results.

The Hoops were expected to win their 10th League title in a row this season but they have been quite mediocre in all competitions and the reigning champions currently find themselves 18 points adrift of bitter rivals Rangers.





The Ibrox outfit are very close to winning the Scottish Premiership this season and it is hardly surprising that Celtic have decided to part ways with Lennon.

It will be interesting to see who comes in to replace the former Celtic player.

According to the club’s official website, current assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of the team.

It seems that the Scottish giants are looking to bring in a permanent appointment at the end of this season.

Lennon has to shoulder some of the blame for his side’s performances so far this season but it is also true that the club is in need of a rebuild.

It remains to be seen whether the Hoops can invest in quality players and freshen up their squad before the start of the next season.

Neil Lennon sent out a message after his departure. He said: “We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously.

“I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed.

“I have always given my best to the Club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The Club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic.

“I would like to thank so many people at the Club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future.”

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Lennon’s departure and here is what they had to say.

The board should hang their head in shame, everyone knew Neil Lennon should have walked at the very latest December! Bankier and the other tories should be removed with immediate effect! — I saw rangers die!!! (@socialistrep16) February 24, 2021

He shouldn't have been allowed to resign at the end of February!!! He should've been sacked in October when we still had the chance to salvage the season. Kennedy and Strachan need to follow him out the door, we don't owe Kennedy a job for life. — Paul McQueen (@queenmachine67) February 24, 2021

A regrettable and wholly avoidable chapter in the club's history. The executive team must carry the can for permanently appointing him, for mismanaging him and for failing to relieve him of his duties many months ago. A lamentable standard of amateurishness. — Noel Gillen (@neilslaught66) February 24, 2021

An unfortunate , to put it mildly, ending to Neil's time . However, the best move for all .

Still like to wish him all the best for the future and thanks for his many years service and success.

A hugely important time now, that the Club need to get right. 👍🍀🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — DAMAGE INC. GLASVEGASRAIDER🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️☠️ (@uddybhoy1) February 24, 2021

Too little too late. A “true Celtic man” wouldn’t have held the supporters in such contempt for the last 4 months, a support who unfortunately seen this car crash happening a long time ago — John Jamieson (@johneamonn27) February 24, 2021