Celtic fans not too keen on Man City’s Brandon Barker

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Manchester City winger Brandon Barker.

The 22-year-old was on loan at Preston North End this past season and he is expected to leave the Premier League club permanently this summer.

As for Daily Mail, Barker is being eyed as a potential replacement for Scott Sinclair. The Celtic ace is past his peak and he will need replacing soon.

Barker has been quite underwhelming for a while now and it will be interesting to see if Neil Lennon manages to unlock his potential, if the deal goes through.

Lennon did well to get the best out of Barker at Hibernian in the past.

Manchester City will be keen to get rid of the player if the offer is reasonable. Barker is highly unlikely to break into Guardiola’s first team plans.

Having said that, he is certainly good enough for the Scottish League. However, he is lacking in form and confidence right now.

If Celtic sign him, Lennon will have to give him the time to settle and adapt.

Some of the Celtic fans aren’t too convinced about the player’s quality and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

